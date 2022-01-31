Lincoln Property Partners With Dottid

Commercial real estate management start-up platform Dottid has partnered with a big name in the industry, the company announced this month.

The technology platform, which streamlines the office, industrial, and retail leasing process, was founded in January 2020 by SMU grad and Preston Hollow native Kyle Waldrep.

Dottid said its new strategic partnership with Lincoln Property Company comes on the heels of its integration with Altus Group Limit’s ARGUS® Cloud platforms, which will allow them to provide on-demand real-time asset valuations.

LPC also led Dottid’s latest funding round of $4.5 million which ended in December.

“After our first meeting with the Dottid team and getting an inside look at their platform, we knew they were approaching the market with something different than what already existed to serve Asset Managers & Leasing Teams,” explained Vince Cicciarelli, Vice President at LPC Ventures. “They’ve truly taken a user-centric approach to streamlining the leasing lifecycle by offering what is most important and cutting out the rest. We are excited to welcome them into our portfolio and look forward to the partnership.”

Dottid’s platform allows owners, brokers, and tenants of office, industrial and retail properties to track every movement of a leasing transaction. These can include upcoming lease expirations, deal activity, vacant suites, and several other variables that empower owners through facilitating both asset and leasing management.

“Dottid’s mission is to be the operating platform for commercial real estate owners, globally, and this starts by making the leasing and asset management process as simple and efficient as possible,” Waldrep said. “LPC’s recognition of Dottid’s progress and incredible potential is an affirming and humbling step toward accomplishing our mission. LPC has been a leader in commercial real estate for decades, establishing itself as a seasoned venture investor and go-to owner, developer, and services provider. Dottid is excited to partner with this industry leader and join its robust portfolio of venture investments.”

This investment accelerates Dottid’s national rollout and will include expansion into numerous LPC assets in cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, Boston, and Washington D.C., and will include owned and brokerage assets that will further strengthen LPC’s portfolio in the office, industrial, and retail sectors.

“We are excited to welcome Dottid into our venture portfolio and to start utilizing them as a critical tool for our asset management and leasing strategies,” said David Binswanger, senior executive vice president, LPC. “Through its intuitive interface, the Dottid leadership team truly understands how to add value through the entire life cycle of a transaction, creating the necessary transparency and collaboration needed for all stakeholders involved.”