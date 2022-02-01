Four Dallas Arts Groups Get NEA Grants

Four Dallas arts organizations have received grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, the NEA announced last week.

“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations rebuild and reopen,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. “The arts are crucial to helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”

PHOTO: Ben Torres/Cara Mia Theatre

Cara Mia Theatre, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, the Dallas Symphony, and the Bishop Arts Theatre Center were all recommended for grants from the NEA as part of the American Rescue Plan, to help with recovery and reopening during the pandemic.

The Dallas Symphony and the Bishop Arts Theatre Center were awarded $150,000 each, while the Dallas Black Dance Theatre and Cara Mia Theatre received $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

PHOTO: Courtesy Bishop Arts Theatre Center

“These funds are intended to help support jobs in the arts sector, keep the doors open to arts organizations nationwide, and assist the field in its response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the NEA said. “Unlike other Arts Endowment funding programs that offer project-based support, Rescue Plan funds are intended to support specific operating costs only.”

PHOTO: Xavier Mack/Dallas Black Dance Theatre

The American Rescue Plan was signed into law in March 2021 and included $135 million for the National Endowment for the Arts for the arts sector. This is the third installment of ARP funding. In April 2021, the NEA announced $52 million (40%) in ARP funding would be allocated to 62 state, jurisdictional, and regional arts organizations for subgranting through their respective programs. In November 2021, the NEA announced $20.2 million to 66 local arts agencies for subgranting to local artists and art organizations.