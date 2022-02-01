‘Love Field Stories’ Podcast Returns With KC Chiefs CEO, ‘The Ticket’ Personality

Leading up to Super Bowl LVI, sports fans and history buffs can brush up on their Super Bowl history when Kansas City Chiefs CEO and FC Dallas owner Clark Hunt and Mark Elfenbein, The Ticket’s sports personality, appear on the “Love Field Stories” podcast.

Love Field Stories returns for a second season that will be streamed at 12:30 p.m. (Central) Feb. 8 on Love Field’s Facebook and YouTube channel. The podcast is available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Pandora.

PHOTO: Dickie+Associates

“We had some great guests in Season 1 and are looking forward to kicking off Season 2 with Clark Hunt and Mark Elfenbein talking about how the Super Bowl is related to the airport’s history,” said Chris Perry, Dallas Love Field’s external communications and marketing manager.

Hunt and Elfenbein will reveal the back story about Clark’s dad, Lamar Hunt, and his efforts that led to the formation of the AFL and, seven years later, to the merger of the NFL and AFL and the creation of a championship game – the Super Bowl.

“At heart, my father was a sports fan. He founded the American Football League to bring the game to fans in Dallas and other cities across the country. When he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972, he accepted the award on behalf of the ‘football fans of America.’ In those early days, my dad traveled all over the country as football grew in popularity. He often flew in and out of Love Field. I am excited to discuss his legacy on the Love Field Stories podcast,” Clark said.

Love Field Stories, the official podcast of Dallas Love Field Airport, launched in 2021. Visit their Facebook and YouTube channels.