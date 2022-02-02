House of the Month: 3616 Lovers Lane

Find this exclusive enclave known within the community as the “Culture Gulch” at the headwaters of the west branch of Turtle Creek. Richard Drummond Davis custom designed this tranquil retreat nestled discreetly within the big city. The zero-lot design is low maintenance with high-quality construction. The living areas and primary suite are on one level. Two expansive terraces cantilever over the water and provide multiple spots to enjoy nature. The floor plan affords excellent flow for entertaining. The primary suite features two separate marble baths and walk-in closets. The second nearby bedroom could serve as a game room or exercise room. The paneled library-study is handsome and enhanced by a fireplace. Across the street, enjoy Curtis Park, the University Park pool, tennis courts, and space to play with kids and dogs.





