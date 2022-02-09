Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GENERAL APPEARANCE?

Arrested at 1:51 p.m. Feb. 1 at NorthPark Center: a 21-year-old man accused of dressing like a soldier and possessing a fake military ID.

31 Monday

Stolen before 8:24 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

1 Tuesday

Stolen before 8:01 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from a home in the 11000 block of Forest Court.

Gone before 1:51 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from Preston Center.

A man at a home in the 11200 block of Inwood Road “believes someone took his car keys” before 1:11 p.m.

Reported at 3:41 p.m.: dumb luck at Tom Thumb. A vandal intentionally damaged a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

Stolen before 9:37 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to a major disturbance (violence) call at Preston Valley Shopping Center and gave an unwanted guest a criminal trespassing warning.

2 Wednesday

Reported at 1:12 p.m.: a copper caper. One of more thieves took the precious metal from a vacant home in the 5500 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 4 p.m. at the Zale’s store in NorthPark Center: six rings for a couple of rogues who smashed the display case with a sledgehammer and vanished on foot.

3 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 9:31 a.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

5 Saturday

Reported at 1:55 a.m.: no theft auto. An incompetent would-be car thief tried to punch the keylock on a vehicle at a home in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 9:29 a.m.: a three-day old burglary. The crook got into a man’s locked vehicle at a construction site in the zero hundred block of Bretton Woods Way.

Taken before 4:34 p.m.: the license plate off a man’s vehicle at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Before 6:25 p.m., three robbers threatened a woman and stole from her at a home in the 12700 block of Sunlight Drive.

6 Sunday

Before 1:48 p.m., a vandal damaged a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 5700 block of Harvest Hill Road.