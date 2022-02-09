Wednesday, February 9, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

PHOTO: File photo
Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports for Jan. 31 – Feb. 6

William Taylor 0 Comments ,

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: GENERAL APPEARANCE?

Arrested at 1:51 p.m. Feb. 1 at NorthPark Center: a 21-year-old man accused of dressing like a soldier and possessing a fake military ID.

31 Monday

Stolen before 8:24 p.m.: a man’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

1 Tuesday

Stolen before 8:01 a.m.: a man’s vehicle from a home in the 11000 block of Forest Court.

Gone before 1:51 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from Preston Center.

A man at a home in the 11200 block of Inwood Road “believes someone took his car keys” before 1:11 p.m.

Reported at 3:41 p.m.: dumb luck at Tom Thumb. A vandal intentionally damaged a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot at Inwood Road and West University Boulevard.

Stolen before 9:37 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

At 10 p.m., officers responded to a major disturbance (violence) call at Preston Valley Shopping Center and gave an unwanted guest a criminal trespassing warning.

2 Wednesday

Reported at 1:12 p.m.: a copper caper. One of more thieves took the precious metal from a vacant home in the 5500 block of West Northwest Highway.

Stolen before 4 p.m. at the Zale’s store in NorthPark Center: six rings for a couple of rogues who smashed the display case with a sledgehammer and vanished on foot.

3 Thursday

Stolen overnight before 9:31 a.m.: a man’s vehicle at a home in the 6800 block of Bandera Avenue.

5 Saturday

Reported at 1:55 a.m.: no theft auto. An incompetent would-be car thief tried to punch the keylock on a vehicle at a home in the 6200 block of West Northwest Highway.

Reported at 9:29 a.m.: a three-day old burglary. The crook got into a man’s locked vehicle at a construction site in the zero hundred block of Bretton Woods Way.

Taken before 4:34 p.m.: the license plate off a man’s vehicle at Preston Oaks Shopping Center.

Before 6:25 p.m., three robbers threatened a woman and stole from her at a home in the 12700 block of Sunlight Drive.

6 Sunday

Before 1:48 p.m., a vandal damaged a woman’s vehicle at a home in the 5700 block of Harvest Hill Road.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

You May Also Like

Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 29 – April 4

William Taylor 0

Crime Reports May 27 – June 2

Timothy Glaze 0

Crime Reports Jan. 8 – 14

Bianca R. Montes 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *