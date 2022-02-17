Go Here: Open Houses to Check Out Feb. 19-20

Still looking for your dream home? Check out one of these open houses this weekend, and your search just might be over.

Saturday

4230 Royal Ridge Dr., Dallas. Located on an ideal street boasting stunning curb appeal, this newly renovated home is move-in ready with the perfect layout. The large vaulted ceiling living room, separate guest room with full bath and private pool access, gleaming master bath and light and bright kitchen are the stuff dream homes are made of. Combine the layout and style with an oversized brand new deck, fence and sparkling pool with large side yard on a massive 11, 500 sq. ft. lot. Entertainer’s dream meets peaceful oasis in the heart of the city. Easy access to DNT, 635, and all the restaurants and shopping Preston Hollow has to offer. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $800,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

Sunday

6615 Bandera Ave., Apt. 1A, Dallas. Rare first floor condo with four private patios surrounded by excellent walkability, and mature tree lined streets. Securely enter through a private elevator to your foyer. Two large living areas with flanking outdoor spaces sets the stage for entertaining. The open kitchen enjoys granite counter tops and luxury appliances; Wolf gas cooktop, double Thermador ovens, and a Subzero refrigerator. A large primary bedroom is flanked by dual primary baths, large walk-in closets, and a study. A full laundry room, plenty of storage, concierge trash service, community gym, and the lock and leave lifestyle so many desire. Three bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $999,000. Schools: Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

3802 S. Versailles Ave, Dallas. Pure luxury in a French-inspired home — first class in every way. French Brown hand-laid wood floors, soaring ceilings, and built-ins galore. Completely renovated, every detail updated, and professionally decorated, this home is perfect for the discerning buyer who desires elegance and convenience. The kitchen and baths are updated with new cabinetry, marble tile, showers, and hardware. This home will not last long and is perfect in every way. Two bedrooms/two and a half baths. $1.2 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Rusk Middle School, North Dallas High, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

5957 Lindenshire Lane, Dallas. This stunning lock and leave home is conveniently located in a prime location. The primary bedroom is located on the main level complete with a sitting area. Clean lines, wood floors, skylights and lots of windows that flood the home with natural light. Custom closets throughout, two car attached garage, generous storage, wet bar and balcony. The private courtyard is perfect for relaxing at the end of the day. Close to Cooper Aerobics Center, great shopping and all major highways. No Homeowners Dues. Four bedrooms/ three-and-a-half baths. $800,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

6409 Norway Road, Dallas. Former builder’s personal home with a rare furnished full basement. Exquisitely paneled library with fireplace and private side entry. Den with French doors, fireplace, and lagoon pool views. Chef’s kitchen overlooking the charming breakfast room with a churchlike ceiling and fireplace. Primary downstairs, three bedrooms up, plus a game room and a bonus room. The basement features a second game room with pool and shuffleboard tables, wine storage and dining area, an equipped fitness room, a tiered media room, a full bath, and a safe area with one-foot-thick walls. Four bedrooms/ five-and-a-half baths. $2.8 million. Schools: Preston Hollow Elementary, Benjamin Franklin Middle School, Hillcrest High, Our Redeemer, Christ the King Elementary, Heritage School of Texas, Wesley Prep, St. Marks. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5106 Stanford Ave., Dallas. Custom-built home by Veranda Home Builder and well-maintained. Primary suite with separate seating room attached, vaulted ceiling with built-in speakers, bath suite and walk-in closet. Grand hall with wide entrance, open living room with fireplace and kitchen with oversized refrigerator and freezer. Full size laundry room and attached garage with electric fence gate entry. Private entry in front two bedrooms with entrance hall and shared bath. Front dining room connected with serving bar with wine refrigerator and beautiful cabinets. Exterior landscaping in front with front porch gas lantern. Entertaining side patio with outdoor gas fire pit. Three bedrooms/ two-and-a-half baths. $1.6 million. Schools: Maple Lawn Elementary, Francisco Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High, Wesley Prep, K.B. Polk Center for the Academically Talented and Gifted, Longfellow Middle School, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

Weekend Worthy

38 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686. Truly unparalleled views from this sensational Lake Bob Sandlin waterfront estate. Sequestered amongst lush, arching trees, this stunning home is the ultimate private lake retreat. Step inside to find an open floor plan and captivating views from every room on the lakeside. The luminous chef’s kitchen boasts high-end appliances, fresh granite and backsplash, and an inviting keeping room. Escape to the primary suite to recharge with gorgeous views, lanai access, and a commodious ensuite. The outdoor living space is equally impressive with immaculate landscaping, expansive back lanai, multi-layered decks, boathouse, exterior landscape lighting, and over 425 feet of running waterfront with views unlike any other. Five bedrooms/ three bathrooms. $3 million.

PHOTO: Mayben Realty