Le Creuset Factory To Table Sale Returns

Cooks, rejoice! Renowned French cookware company Le Creuset is gearing up for its first in-person Factory To Table since 2020 with a four-day event at Dallas Market Center.

The sale will feature exclusive access to a vast selection of Le Creuset’s premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles not typically found in the U.S. Tickets are on sale now, starting with a VIP shopping day on Thursday, April 21, and continuing with regular shopping sessions Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.

​​The Dallas Factory To Table will kick-off with a day of two-hour VIP shopping sessions on Thursday for $25, as well as two or three-hour general admission sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for $10. The full-day VIP event will feature first access to the sale, the opportunity to purchase coveted mystery boxes, light snacks, refreshments, live music, and more. One mystery box per attending ticket holder per day is available for purchase during the VIP sessions. Advance online ticket purchase is required for all sessions.

Hospitality industry members will have the chance to take advantage of exclusive discounts throughout the event. Chefs, restaurateurs and other members of the industry will receive an extra 10% off select items, on top of existing discounts with proof of ID, such as an employee ID or paycheck stub.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, Le Creuset is limiting capacity to 250-350 people per session, encouraging social distancing, and adhering to local COVID-19 protocols.

The company is also donating a portion of ticket sale proceeds from the 2022 Factory to Table Sales to Meals on Wheels America, the organization supporting programs that work to address senior isolation and hunger.

For tickets, visit this website.