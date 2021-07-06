Oh My GOSH – Scavenger Hunting Returning For the Summer

The Texas Parks and Wildlife magazine returns another year with the Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt this summer. Activities span across Texas, including the Dallas region.

The scavenger hunt encourages readers to explore all 268,597 square miles of Texas with family or friends. There are three different ways to play, but they’re all equally fun. One of the options is to complete any activity that calls your attention, the other is to complete all the activities in a single region and the third one is to complete all 30 activities on the list.

There will be a winner for completing every activity in a single region and for completing all activities (plus the bonus activities) on the list. To participate, post a selfie with the location on Twitter, Instagram, or the TPW magazine Facebook page with the hashtag #GOSH2021. If social media isn’t your thing, you can also upload your pictures here to participate.

There are six different regions that people can participate and do activities. This includes the Dallas Region, the Central Texas Region, Houston Region, Panhandle Region, the South Texas Region, and the West Texas Region.

In the Dallas-Fort Worth region, go explore and take a picture at the Penn Farm at Cedar Hill State Park where you can go back in time and take a self-guided tour of the historic buildings. If you’re looking for something closer to the water, go to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center and take a selfie at the 26,000-gallon Dive Theatre aquarium! After that, head out for a hike and snap a beautiful picture of the scenic look at the Lake Mineral Wells State Park.

The scavenger hunt includes parks all over Texas, including the Copper Breaks State Park, Lake Livingston State Park, and Abilene State Park. It also adds some fun stops like Chico’s Tacos in El Paso, Whataburger in Corpus Christi, and the Blue Bonnet Café in Marble Falls among others.

“We are so ready to have fun outdoors again,” says Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine editor Louie Bond. “GOSH inspires those day trips that make lifelong memories. Pack the ice chest and your swimsuits and hit the road for a summer of fun. Share selfies everywhere you go, and you’ll have bragging rights at Thanksgiving for being great Texas adventurers.”

This summer doesn’t be afraid to go out. Complete the GOSH’s Scavenger Hunt and win a downloadable certificate crowning you a GOSH-er and a two-year digital subscription to Texas Parks and Wildlife. The GOSH hunt ends at midnight on Sept. 6, 2021.

For more information go to: https://tpwmagazine.com/gosh2021/