Nominate A Student Hero for the 2022 Student Heroes Award

The State Board of Education is accepting nominations for the 2022 student heroes award.

The Student Heroes Award program recognizes Texas public school students in pre-Kindergarten through high school who voluntarily work to assist and/or benefit their fellow Texas students.

Actions of past recipients include organizing a livestock show for children with special needs, creating and hosting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) literacy camps and webinars, showcasing artwork to raise funds for sensory classroom equipment, publishing a book to encourage perseverance and discipline, and creating “Kindness Projects” that have positively impacted more than 50,000 people.

Up to 15 students – one per State Board of Education district – may receive the award each year. Anyone may nominate a Texas public school student for the Student Heroes award.

Award requirements include the following:

The service, assistance, and/or good deed must be voluntary and not part of any curriculum, graduation requirement, class, or community project.

The service, assistance, and/or good deed must benefit other students in Texas, either individually or collectively.

The benefit may be to students of one campus, district, or community.

Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. (CDT) March 31.

Recipients of the Student Heroes awards will be announced in June. A plaque and medal will be awarded to each Student Hero by his or her State Board of Education member. Nomination forms and program guidelines are available here. The online nomination form can be accessed directly here. For more information, email [email protected] or call (512) 463-9007.