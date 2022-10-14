TWO x TWO Kicks Off With Preview Party and Fundraiser

TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art hosted their annual preview party, First Look, at The Rachofsky House in Dallas on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Guests were invited to preview a selection of the 131 works of art and various luxury items to be auctioned at the 23rd annual gala event on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 22.

TWO x TWO Hosts, Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, and TWO x TWO Director Melissa Ireland, greeted guests. Also in attendance was the TWO x TWO 2022 first look Host committee: Flauren and Jason Bender, Annika and Dennis Cail, Eugenia and Baron Cass, Charlie Adamski Caulkins, Erin Cluley, Meghan Looney, Courtney McGrail, Mary McGreevy, Jacquelin Sewell, and William Atkinson, Travis Vandergriff, and Stefanie Tsen Ward.

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed sips and bites, prizes and games, and additional entertainment.

Featured artists included: Rashid Johnson, Sheree Hovsepian, Rafael Delacruz, Alex Israel, Nir Hod, Rafa Macarron, and Tunji Adeniyi-Jones.

Cindy Rachofsky, William Atkinson, Jacqueline Sewell, and Howard Rachofsky.

Karla McKinley, Leisa Street, Ashley Gilroy Wein, and Sarah Calodney

