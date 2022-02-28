Get Your Mex-Mex On

Feeling a little bit Mex-Mex? The editors at D Magazine have the event for you.

The staff at our sister publication have spent months exploring the heirloom ingredients, traditional techniques, and flavors of the regional Mexican cuisine that have been flourishing across North Texas, and on March 10, you can experience that exploration live at an event in the Design District.

You’ll spend the evening sampling tacos, tamales, y más straight from the featured restaurants while sipping top-shelf liquor and cocktails from local mixologists and refreshing cervezas—all while mixing and mingling with chefs and the editors of D Magazine.

Participating restaurants include: La Mina, La Viuda Negra, Milagro Taco Cantina, Molino Oloyo, Nena Postreria, Ruins, Taquero Calle y Sabor, and Tulum.

General admission tickets are $55 each, and can be purchased here.