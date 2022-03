Yarn Council Unspools Great Yarn Challenge

It’s no joke — if you’re a bit of a knit-wit, you might just want to grab some yarn and challenge a few people to the dance-off’s slightly less aerobic cousin — the knit-off.

If you love challenge-based TV shows like Top Chef and LEGO Masters and have found yourself wondering what The Great British Bake Off would be like if it was yarn instead of cake, the Great Yarn Challenge may just be what you want.

The Great Yarn Challenge (TGYC) is a new fiber-based virtual competition hosted by the Craft Yarn Council and is open to seasoned and new yarn crafters. Participants compete for the chance to win prizes and recognition of their fiber skills. The two-month-long campaign, which began February 1 and runs through March 25, features weekly themed challenges to encourage crafters to think outside the box and create their most inspired projects.

“The Great Yarn Challenge is centered around inspiring yarn crafters to take their skills to the next level,” said Jenny Bessonette, executive director of the Craft Yarn Council. “Our goal is to inspire fiber artists to create their most original projects and use yarn in ways they never have before.”

The challenges not only feature everyday crafters, but also prominent influencers within the yarn industry. Maurice Greene, an MMA fighter known as “The Crochet Boss“, is taking part as a representative for Lion Brand Yarn and is collecting hats from Warm Up America! to hand out to his local community. Famed crochet prodigy Jonah Larson, who shot to international fame in 2019 for his stitching prowess and regularly appears on “The Drew Barrymore Show”, is representing yarn company Yarnspirations.

The campaign consists of six challenge themes: Spruce Up Your Space; Babies & Fur Babies; Yarn in the Wild; Just Wear It; a Warm Up America! Stitch Your State challenge, where crafters will create 7″ by 9″ blanket sections that represent their home state; and Stitch It Forward, which focuses on teaching a yarn craft to someone else.

Crafters in the U.S. and Canada are welcome to participate in The Great Yarn Challenge. People who already know how to craft with yarn are encouraged to submit projects, as well as those who don’t yet know a yarn craft. For more information about the campaign, visit the TGYC website.