Letter to the Editor

Editor’s note: For 30-plus years nonprofit Big Thought has offered art education, out of school programs, summer learning, juvenile justice intervention, and other efforts to equip youth in marginalized communities to imagine and create their best lives.

Thank you, Dr. H.

On behalf of the entire team at Big Thought, we want to say THANK YOU (to Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, who plans to leave Dallas ISD later this year.)

Your leadership has revolutionized the way Dallas ISD teaches our children. You have helped establish a special sense of community for our families and supported our educators with innovative solutions that have made our schools stronger.

Our team is lucky to have been part of your journey at Dallas ISD from day one. You saw the potential in our partnership and together we have provided hundreds of thousands of students with arts education and after school programs, launched Dallas City of Learning together, expanded Learning Partners, and established a comprehensive social and emotional learning (SEL) system. These innovative efforts have helped improve students’ academic and personal achievement, resulting in better performing learners, teachers, and schools. Your understanding that our students need more than what we can provide during the regular school day is an investment that Dallas will benefit from for decades to come.

Thank you for giving Big Thought the opportunity to serve hundreds of thousands of Dallas ISD students under your leadership. Your faith in our team has allowed us to help close the opportunity gap, slow the summer slide, and empower students to see themselves as creators with bright futures – no matter what part of Dallas they’re from.

We are grateful for the foundation you have built for Dallas ISD over the past 13 years and our team will continue the work we’ve started together. Your energy, vision, insights, experience, honesty, authenticity, unapologetic leadership, and belief in our students will be missed.

Keep creating great things wherever you go.

Byron Sanders | President & CEO, Big Thought