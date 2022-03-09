Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Chloe Wood and Highland Park will be the top seed from District 13-5A in the upcoming playoffs. (PHOTO: Chris McGathey)
Twice as Nice: Scots Clinch 13-5A Titles

Highland Park clinched two District 13-5A soccer titles — one for the girls, and another for the boys — with wins over Mesquite Poteet on Tuesday.

The Lady Scots (19-0-2, 12-0-1) kept their unbeaten record intact with an 8-0 thrashing of Poteet at Highlander Stadium. Kylie Bell and Hailey Balekian scored twice each to lead the HP attack, with other goals coming from Parker Hart, Elise Borders, Regan Williams, and Elise Needleman.

Meanwhile, the HP boys polished off their second straight league crown by surging past the Pirates 3-1 in Mesquite, behind two goals from Lucas Guevara and one from Richie Paulus.

The Scots (15-2-3, 11-0-2) will play their home finale on Friday against West Mesquite, with the girls wrapping up the regular season on the road. Both HP teams will be top seeds in the Class 5A Region II playoffs, which begin on March 24.

