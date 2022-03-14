Monday, March 14, 2022

Park Cities Crime Reports March 7-13

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TREE TURMOIL

A careless driver in an SUV veered onto the sidewalk in the 3600 block of Armstrong Parkway, hit a tree, causing it to be ripped from the ground, continued onto a lawn, and came to a stop in a planter at 5:47 p.m. March 13. 

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Monday

Reported at 2:12 p.m.: a smash and grab. A thief broke a window of a Nissan work van in the 4400 block of Lakeside Drive and grabbed $2,500 worth of tools.

8 Tuesday

Reported at 10:51 a.m.: A scammer used the information of a man from the 4800 block of Lakeside Drive to take out a more than $10,000 loan.

Reported at 11:56 a.m.: A wrongdoer swiped a $40,000 AP Royal Oak offshore watch from a Dodge Durango in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

9 Wednesday

Reported at 2:09 p.m.: A lawbreaker broke a window of a Ford Explorer parked at the Dallas Country Club in the 4100 block of Beverly Drive and grabbed a Tory Burch purse. 

How easy was it for a thief to get into a Dodge Ram van in the 4500 block of S. Versailles Avenue and take a box containing two concrete hammers worth a combined $3,100 from it before 2:15 p.m.? The van was unlocked.

Police found a Metro Fort Hill model bicycle left near the 3800 block of Stratford Avenue at 5:01 p.m.

Reported at 6:31 p.m.: A jerk took a Trek utility bicycle from the 4700 block of Abbott Avenue.

10 Thursday

Arrested at 12:49 a.m.: A 34-year-old man for a warrant in the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue.

Reported at 12:50 p.m.: A passerby found an Apple watch on the west end of Flippen Park in the 4400 block of Versailles Avenue and turned it in to authorities.

12 Saturday

Arrested at 2:01 a.m.: a 47 year old accused of unlawful possession of a firearm and failing to identify at Preston Road and Bordeaux Avenue.

Police found bags containing a computer charger, sunglasses, and a Hamilton wristwatch in the 3200 block of Princeton Avenue around 10 a.m.

A charlatan scammed a Highland Park resident out of $20,000 via gift cards at 5:34 p.m. No specific location was given.

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Monday

A rogue broke into a locker room at the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road and stole four debit/credit cards before 11 a.m.

8 Tuesday

Reported at 10:12 a.m.: A swindler used a credit card belonging to a man from the 3800 block of Wentwood Drive.

Arrested at 7:29 p.m.: a 66-year-old woman accused of harassment of a public servant in the 3100 block of Westminster Avenue.

9 Wednesday

Reported at 6:50 a.m.: Police responded to an accidental handgun discharge in a home in the 3700 block of Northwest Parkway early March 5. No one was injured.

Reported at 1:43 p.m.: A thief grabbed a purse with a debit card and driver’s license from a vehicle parked in the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue back on February 27.

10 Thursday

A crook swiped a credit card from the Moody Family YMCA in the 6000 block of Preston Road

A crook broke into a Ford in the 6700 block of Golf Drive and swiped an $800 Carolina Herrera purse and $40 from inside before 3 p.m.

11 Friday

Arrested at 5:39 p.m.: a 38-year-old woman accused of driving while intoxicated in the 3800 block of University Boulevard.

12 Saturday

Reported at 2:08 p.m.: An intruder stole $900 worth of jewelry and $100 from a home in the 3400 block of Granada Avenue

13 Sunday

Arrested at 5:15 a.m.: a 47-year-old man accused of trespassing in the 6800 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

A pilferer picked a pricey catalytic converter from a Toyota Tundra in the 2900 block of University Boulevard before 10 a.m.

How easy was it for a ne’er do well to grab a $2,000 Louis Vuitton purse, a $500 Dyson blow dryer, $2,000 worth of clothes, a key fob, and a $250 pair of AirPods from a Mercedes Benz parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road around 7 p.m.? The car was left unlocked.

