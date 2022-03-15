Dallas Literary Festival Offers Something For Everyone

From memoirs to lengthy historical novels to romance, SMU’s free Dallas Literary Festival, March 18-22, is designed to offer a topic to interest everyone.

More than 100 national and local authors will converge at a series of in-person events March 18-19 and 22 on the SMU campus and March 20 at Fair Park’s African American Museum. Other supporting events are scheduled for various locations around town beginning March 12. Festival headliners include SMU and NFL football great Eric Dickerson, author of Watch My Smoke, and Charles Blow, New York Times and CNN journalist. Pulitzer Prize-winner Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, will close the festival on Tuesday, March 22.

“We cast as wide a net as we could in order for guests to see themselves represented in a book or author,” said Sanderia Faye Smith, Dallas Literary Festival executive director, SMU creative writing faculty member, and author of the award-winning novel, Mourner’s Bench.

Find the full schedule and register for the free programs here.