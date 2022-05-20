Monday, May 23, 2022

Caroline Susie, Jamelia Lehn, Sheena Fannin, Carmen Branch, and Rachel Gill. PHOTOS: James Edward Photography
Go Red For Women Taking Charge of Their Heart Health

About 600 people showed up wearing red on Feb. 25 at the Omni Hotel to help raise money for women’s heart and brain health awareness and education. 

Doreen Griffith chaired the American Heart Association’s 2021-22 Dallas Go Red for Women® Luncheon – its first in-person event in two years. 

The event included health screenings, CPR demonstrations (conducted hands only to mind the germs), and educational opportunities. Tashara Parker from WFAA moderated a women’s health discussion with panelists Dr. Sunita Koshy-Nesbitt, Dr. Melanie Sulistio, and stroke survivor Mercedes Cruz. 

“This year’s panel featured a powerful discussion about the responsibilities women are struggling to juggle, now more than ever,” said Chris LaTurno, senior vice president of development for North Texas at the American Heart Association. “When women take charge of their heart health, they can live longer, healthier lives.” 

