Find Inspiration From Park Cities Homes

Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association’s annual tour is back

After a hiatus last year because of the pandemic, the Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association Home tour will return for its 22nd year on Dec. 3.

The main fundraiser for the Armstrong-Bradfield Preschool Association has raised more than $1 million in the last 20 years for the kindergarten and first-grade classes at Armstrong and Bradfield elementary schools.

“The Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association is very excited to get back to hosting its annual tour after being forced to take a year off due to the pandemic,” co-chair Diana Oates said. “We have four amazing homes that not only showcase the variety of architecture in the neighborhood, but the talented homemakers, designers, and landscapers as well.”

4311 Arcady Ave. (Photo: Nathan Schroder)

3637 Maplewood Ave. (Photo: Stephen Karlisch)

3921 Windsor Ave. (Photo: John Cain Photography)

This year’s tour features four Park Cities homes:

• A renovated French-style home on Arcady Avenue that features design work by the owner and Illinois-based designer Shelley Johnstone;

• A home on Maplewood Avenue remodeled by Jan Showers and recently featured in Luxe Interiors, Texas;

• A Colonial Revival on Potomac Avenue originally built by Hal Thomson;

• And a newer construction on Windsor Avenue built in 2001 that has since undergone extensive renovation with spaces styled by designer Kristen Woolery.

“This tour offers guests everything from a beautifully renovated George Marble French Country to a historic Hal Thomson and everything in between,” Oates said. “Whether your style skews traditional, transitional, or even more modern, we are convinced that you will leave the tour inspired to take on that home project that you’ve been putting off.”

Want to go?

What: Armstrong Bradfield Preschool Association Homes for the Holidays Home Tour

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Find them at the Tom Thumb locations in Snider Plaza, Preston Center, and Inwood Road at University Boulevard or visit armstrongbradfield.com.



