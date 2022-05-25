Dallas ISD Responds to Uvalde Shooting

Dallas ISD will provide additional patrols at each school and DISD Mental Health Services will be available to provide psychological support for mourning students and staff this week, according to the district’s statement this morning responding to yesterday’s mass shooting in Uvalde ISD.

The district is “saddened beyond words and heartbroken for the loss of innocent lives.”

“Gun violence is an issue everyone must help combat to protect lives, and greater conversations on prevention efforts must continue to ensure that schools are safe places to learn and grow,” the statement reads.

Dallas ISD also has a new app, Say Something, that is devoted to promoting gun safety awareness and encouraging students and families to report concerning activity anonymously.

“The tragedy at Uvalde, along with other school shootings, is difficult to process,” the statement reads. “There is nothing about this that makes sense. Yet, Texans are resilient, strong, and always better when joining together to support each other and make change.”