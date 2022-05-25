November Ballots Take Shape

Voters’ November ballots are in place after Tuesday’s primary runoff elections.

Dallas County Commissioner District 2 incumbent J.J. Koch will face Democrat Andrew Sommerman after Sommerman won his primary runoff election against Michelle Ocker with 63% of the vote to Ocker’s 37% in unofficial results.

“WE WON! To all my supporters, donors, volunteers and my great campaign team, a big thank you for our successful Democratic Primary Runoff,” Sommerman tweeted.

Incumbent Dallas County Clerk John Warren won his runoff against primary challenger Ann Cruz with 59% of the vote to Cruz’s 41% in unofficial results. There were no Republican challengers in that race.

“Four more years to continue to serve the citizens of Dallas County! This campaign was about you! I wil serve to the best of my ability!” Warren wrote on Facebook.

“I want to thank everyone that supported me in my run for Dallas County Clerk – We gave it our all!” Cruz wrote on Facebook.

For the state representative District 114 seat, Republican Mark Hadju will face off against Democrat John Bryant, who won his runoff against Democratic primary challenger Alexandra Guio with 57% of the vote to Guio’s 43% in unofficial results. If he wins in November, Bryant will fill retiring Democrat John Turner’s seat.

“Thank you HD114 Democrats, for electing me to be your candidate in the November election!” Bryant wrote on Facebook.

“Although this is not the result we were hoping for, I’m beyond grateful for the support of my family, team, volunteers, and community,” Guio wrote.

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne will face Democrat Jan McDowell after she beat primary challenger Derrik Gay in the Congressional District 24 race with 51% of the vote to Gay’s 49%.

“I am grateful to everyone who made it possible for me to be the Democratic nominee for Congress in the 24th District of Texas,” McDowell wrote.

“I would like to congratulate Jan McDowell on her victory yesterday. We have the power to bring real change to Texas and our country if we stay united, and that’s why I will do everything in my power to support Jan McDowell as she faces off against Beth Van Duyne in November,” Gay wrote.

Congressional District 30 – retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson’s seat – had runoffs on both sides of the aisle. Jasmine Crockett defeated Jane Hope Hamilton in the Democratic primary runoff with 61% of the vote to Hamilton’s 39%. Crockett will face Republican James Rodgers, who won his primary runoff against James Harris with 57% of the vote to Harris’ 43%.

“I’m excited to announce that I’m the presumptive Congresswoman-elect for CD-30! Our work is just beginning! Y’all made this happen,” Crockett wrote on Facebook.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone (who) has supported our campaign and I am honored to accept the nomination of the Republican Party to become our district’s next congressman,” Rodgers wrote.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and Libertarian Nathan Bosley will face Republican Antonio Swad after Swad won his Republican primary runoff for Congressional District 32 against Justin Webb with 57% of the vote to Webb’s 43%.