Preston Hollow Crime Reports May 16-22

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PRICEY PART PILFERED

A man returned to his car from a shopping trip at NorthPark Center before 4:16 p.m. May 16 to an important piece missing: the catalytic converter. That’s better than the whole car getting taken, we guess — still wildly inconvenient though.

16 Monday

Before 12:47 a.m., a thief broke into a man’s car and stole it from the 11300 block of Inwood Road.

Stolen before 10:08 a.m.: things from a woman’s car from a home in the 10400 block of Epping Lane.

An unknown person got a trespassing warning from a retail store in NorthPark Center before 1:46 p.m.

Vandalized before 6:23 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle in the parking lot of apartments in the 4600 block of Lovers Lane.

Before 8:11 p.m.: a careless driver hit a man’s parked vehicle at NorthPark Center and drove off.

Stolen before 8:31 p.m., a man’s bike from the Semones Family YMCA on Northaven Road.

17 Tuesday

Before 3:15 p.m., a crook broke into a man’s vehicle and took things, without damage to the car at Inwood Village.

Someone pointed a rifle at a man in the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 6:18 p.m.

18 Wednesday

Stolen before 12:28 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle from a townhome in the 6100 block of Bandera Avenue.

Before 11:32 a.m., a thief entered a woman’s car and stole stuff in the 5800 block of Dexter Drive.

19 Thursday

A vandal damaged a man’s vehicle outside of Inwood National Bank before 12:33 a.m.

A trespasser got a warning before 7:38 a.m. at the Tom Thumb at Preston and Forest.

A woman lost her purse at a restaurant in NorthPark Center before 8:52 a.m.

A man’s window was broken by an unknown object before 9:14 a.m. in the 5400 block of Castlewood Road.

Before 4:16 p.m., a rogue was trespassed from a store in NorthPark Center for causing disturbances.

Before 4:54 p.m., a burglar got a woman’s car and stole stuff from the shopping center at Inwood and Lovers.

A thief took a man’s property before 6:38 p.m. in the Preston Oaks Shopping Center parking lot.

Stolen at 7:02 p.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the Volvo dealership on Inwood Road.

20 Friday

A thief broke into a woman’s car and stole stuff before 9:31 a.m. in the 11300 block of Inwood Road.

Before 10:11 a.m., a jerk got into a woman’s car and drove away with it at George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Academy on Royal Lane.

Bitten before 11:24 a.m.: a man’s right forearm by a dog, resulting in broken skin outside in the 4600 block of Kelsey Road.

Before 4:03 p.m., a thief broke a woman’s car window and stole at the Semones Family YMCA on Northaven Road.

21 Saturday

Stolen before 2:31 p.m.: property from a retail store in NorthPark Center.