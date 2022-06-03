Cookie Consumption Down, Fruit and Veggies Up for Dallas ISD Students

Dallas ISD was one of 15 North Texas school districts to participate in Medical City Children’s Hospital’s kids teaching kids nutrition education program’s annual initiative: the 21-Day Snacking Challenge, leading to an increase in fruit and veggie consumption and a decrease in junk food snacking.

The 2021-2022 challenge, themed “Seasonal Snacking,” was developed to teach kids healthy eating habits by encouraging them to reach for snack options rich in whole grains, lean protein, low-fat dairy, fruits, and vegetables.

DISD students, along with 22,000 participating students across North Texas, were given healthy recipes created by high school culinary students to try and document over the 21 days.

At the end of the three weeks, families were surveyed about their children’s snacking habits. The kids teaching kids annual report showed chip and cookie/candy consumption dropped by 18%, and participants consumed 12% more fruits and vegetables for snacks.

“We are proud of the efforts students have made to improve their nutrition, starting with snacking habits,” said Jay deVenny, CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital. “The kids teaching kids 21-Day Snacking Challenge empowers children to take control of their health early in life and is another example of our community commitment to healthy lifestyles.”

To view the healthy snacking digital recipe books or for more information about the kids teaching kids program, visit kids-teaching-kids.com.