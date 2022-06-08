Doctor with Eye for Aesthetics Opens Posh Practice on Lovers Lane

Dr. Meredith Abbott invites Dallasites to put their best face forward as she opens the darling doors to her new medical practice on West Lovers Lane.

Abbott Aesthetics aims to enhance natural beauty through procedures and products that help you look and feel your best.

Priding herself on precision, Abbott received top-notch training. She completed her residency at UT Southwestern, followed by a fellowship in oculofacial plastic surgery at The New York Eye and Ear Infirmary in Manhattan.

After 10 years in private group practice, she is branching out to offer surgical and non-surgical services in a boutique setting.

This ophthalmologist is taking traditional office aesthetics and throwing them out the window. Goodbye to the days of cold, corporate clinics. Abbott is saying hello to this chic and inviting new space, designed by Mia Brous and Kerri Goldfarb of MADRE.

“I am an avid lover of interior design, so it was a no-brainer to create a space that was also a place I could happily call my second home,” Abbott said.

Surgical services offered include treating both benign and malignant skin tumors on the eyelids, tearing problems, and the most common, which is the upper and lower eyelid blepharoplasty. Sound familiar? This is the procedure more commonly referred to as an eyelid lift.

On the non-surgical side, Abbott, aided by a dual-certified aesthetician/last technician, executes procedures like BBL photofacials, laser skin resurfacing, SkinPen microneedling, HydraFacial, and injectables.

“The mix of services and procedures that I offer has been shaped by patient feedback and requests,” Abbott said. “My mission is to utilize my medical training to deliver a best-in-class patient experience. In many ways, I don’t want to be typical.”

Speaking of atypical, the location on Lovers Lane is not exactly a hotbed for medical practices, and that is why she loves it.

Located on a corner lot with full parking in the back, sourcing this space was anything but serendipitous. Abbott specifically sought out the West end of Lovers Lane, which draws a clientele from many neighborhoods, including the Park Cities, Preston Hollow, Bluffview, and Devonshire.

Another Park Cities practice perk is that it is close to where Abbott lives and sends her children to school.

The driving force behind this dream realized is Abbott’s husband and children. She wanted to live close to work and strive to be there for her family and her patients.

“There is really no such thing as perfect balance as one’s situation is always in flux, but I try to give my patients the highest level of care while also being present for my husband and kids,” Abbott said. “That means saying no sometimes and limiting my schedule, but I think this makes me a better doctor.”