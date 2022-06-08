House of the Month: 3915 Durango Drive

Built by Draper Custom Homes in 2019 on a wonderful block in lovely Midway Hollow, this light-filled transitional home has a beautiful open feel and fantastic flow that welcomes you home as soon as you step inside. The first floor features a private study and open concept kitchen with a fireplace and dining, a large island, Bertazzoni range, built-in Frigidaire refrigerator-freezer, and plenty of storage. The primary suite with lots of light and views overlooking the backyard includes a luxury bath with separate vanities, shower, bathtub, and a large walk-in closet with access to the laundry room. On the second floor, find a great playroom with a sink and wine refrigerator and the remaining three secondary bedrooms. The backyard – a great space to entertain – features a covered patio large enough for seating.





