CASETA Hosts 18th Annual Symposium in Dallas this Weekend

The Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art is hosting its 18th annual Symposium & Texas Art Fair this weekend at the Hilton Lincoln Center.

The three-day symposium will consist of lectures and discussions centered around early Texas art along with exclusive tours of private collections. Special presentations of the event will include a look at Sue Canterberry’s works on paper, the Dallas Museum of Art’s Paulin Gill Sullivan Curator of American Art, a discussion on impressionism by Emily Neff, San Antonio Museum of Art kelso director, and a talk about regionalism by Francine Carraro, the former Wichita Falls Museum of Art executive director.

CASETA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to promoting the preservation, study, and appreciation of visual arts and their history in Texas.

“We are really looking forward to gathering in person and celebrating all things ‘Early Texas Art,’” CASETA board chair Scott Chase said. “We have a lot of great speakers lined up as well as noteworthy galleries offering works for sale. I hope everyone will join us for this great event.”

There will also be presentations on publication projects that are currently in progress, including a presentation about CASETA’s upcoming book focused on underrepresented early Texas female artists and another from author and curator Susie Kalil who will share her work focusing on the art of Kermit Oliver. David Bates will also be in conversation with longtime gallerist Talley Dunn. The symposium will wrap with a discussion by Dallas preservation leader Veletta Lill about the recent Hall of State restoration project, before and after Winter Storm Uri in 2021, along with an optional tour.

David Bates’ artwork titled “Lower End Trail” from 1987 as part of the Alice and Charlie Adams Collection. PHOTO: Courtesy David Bates and CASETA

The Texas Art Fair will also be open with free entry in conjunction with the symposium on Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring booths with early Texas art from galleries across the state.

The symposium will be located at 5410 Lyndon B Johnson Freeway. Those interested in attending, becoming a CASETA member, or learning more can do so at caseta.org. Symposium tickets can be purchased online by CASETA members for $150.