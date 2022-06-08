North Texas Giving Day Registration Launches With New Digital Platform

The 14th annual Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day nonprofit registration launched Tuesday in conjunction with the first of three nonprofit kickoff events.

Last year, nearly 3,500 nonprofits from 20 North Texas counties participated in the record-breaking event to raise $66 million.

This year, North Texas Giving Day is partnering with Mightycause, a new all-in-one platform for nonprofit fundraising, donor CRM, data management, marketing, and more. Donors will be able to explore the site to find resources that will help identify passions and assist in aligning those passions with purposeful giving.

“Each year thousands of donors show up for our community nonprofits and this year, we want to help all donors — those who have participated before and those that may participate for the first time — identify their unique passions and make gifts that can help make our communities safe spaces to be well, be happy, and be whole,” said Monica Christopher, senior vice president, chief giving and community impact officer. “We want to continue to grow the spirit of giving by engaging and activating more donors as each individual gift, no matter the size, helps the collective.”

This year’s event is set for Sept. 22. Donors can help support area nonprofits by giving to one or more of the thousands of local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform, NorthTexasGivingDay.org. For the 2022 North Texas Giving Day, donors will have 22 days to make gifts to their favorite nonprofits with early giving commencing on September 1.

Amazon returns this year as the event’s presenting sponsor. Last year, Communities Foundation of Texas and Amazon partnered to shower participating nonprofits with “Surprise and Delight” gift baskets that featured equipment and resources to support the nonprofit’s work in the community. This year, Amazon will award more prizes and surprise deliveries to local nonprofits, while activating local distribution centers, employees, and supporters to participate in the day.

“Amazon is thrilled to be back as North Texas Giving Day’s presenting sponsor,” said Vickie Yakunin, Amazon’s head of community affairs for the Dallas region. “While we are an international organization, we know the importance of giving back to the communities where thousands of our employees work and live. We are proud to play a part in strengthening the North Texas community by supporting the nonprofits that do such critical work in making it a better and more equitable place for all.”

For more information, visit North Texas Giving Day’s website.