PHOTO: Source Dallas ISD
Dallas ISD Board of Trustees Formally Approves New Superintendent

Dallas ISD’s Board of Trustees formally approved Stephanie Elizalde as the district’s next superintendent, following the state-mandated, 21-day waiting period after Elizalde was named the lone finalist.

Elizalde most recently served as the superintendent of Austin ISD after a 10-year run as chief of school leadership in DISD.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa announced in January that he will end his superintendent tenure after 13 years in December. In the meantime, he will remain in DISD as emeritus superintendent to help ensure a smooth transition.

