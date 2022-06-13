Park Cities Crime Reports June 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PARTY FOUL?

An unwelcome visitor got into a home in the 3900 block of Caruth Boulevard and damaged $100 worth of clothes and a bottle of wine before 10:30 p.m. June 9. It’s unclear whether or not the clothes were damaged with the bottle of wine.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Chain reaction: A Ford Edge hit a stop sign in the 4300 block of Westside Drive around 6:41 a.m., bending the stop sign, after another vehicle crashed into it.

A careless driver hit a Ford Explorer parked in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue around 1:50 p.m., leaving damage from the driver’s side rear quarter panel to the driver’s side door, and left the scene without providing information.

8 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:18 a.m.: a 44-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

A rogue busted the window of a Lexus LL parked in the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue before 2:20 p.m.

A reckless driver involved in a crash at Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane veered off the roadway after impact, and rolled through landscaping, damaging bushes, plants, and a small tree in property owned by Highland Park Village at 7:24 p.m.

An incautious driver veered off the roadway in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and hit a tree on the parkway on the west side of the street at 8:17 p.m.

9 Thursday

Arrested at midnight: a 50-year-old woman accused of theft of property in Highland Park Village.

A pilferer picked a Graco Ultra Max paint sprayer from the bed of a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 4300 block of Westside Drive at 1:29 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

A burglar grabbed a MacBook Pro and a North Face piece from a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in Snider Plaza before 5:15 p.m.

10 Friday

A ne’er do well nabbed a backpack containing a Sig Sauer handgun from inside a Jeep parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 9 p.m.

12 Sunday

A jerk took a Trek bicycle left outside of a home in the 3200 block of Rankin Avenue around 8:29 p.m.