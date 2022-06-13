Tuesday, June 14, 2022

File photo
Park Cities Crime Reports June 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PARTY FOUL?

An unwelcome visitor got into a home in the 3900 block of Caruth Boulevard and damaged $100 worth of clothes and a bottle of wine before 10:30 p.m. June 9.  It’s unclear whether or not the clothes were damaged with the bottle of wine.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Chain reaction: A Ford Edge hit a stop sign in the 4300 block of Westside Drive around 6:41 a.m., bending the stop sign, after another vehicle crashed into it.

A careless driver hit a Ford Explorer parked in the 4400 block of Livingston Avenue around 1:50 p.m., leaving damage from the driver’s side rear quarter panel to the driver’s side door, and left the scene without providing information. 

8 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:18 a.m.: a 44-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 5500 block of Preston Road.

A rogue busted the window of a Lexus LL parked in the 4200 block of Lorraine Avenue before 2:20 p.m.

A reckless driver involved in a crash at Preston Road and Mockingbird Lane veered off the roadway after impact, and rolled through landscaping, damaging bushes, plants, and a small tree in property owned by Highland Park Village at 7:24 p.m.

An incautious driver veered off the roadway in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and hit a tree on the parkway on the west side of the street at 8:17 p.m.

9 Thursday

Arrested at midnight: a 50-year-old woman accused of theft of property in Highland Park Village

A pilferer picked a Graco Ultra Max paint sprayer from the bed of a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 4300 block of Westside Drive at 1:29 p.m.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Monday

A burglar grabbed a MacBook Pro and a North Face piece from a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in Snider Plaza before 5:15 p.m.

10 Friday

A ne’er do well nabbed a backpack containing a Sig Sauer handgun from inside a Jeep parked in the Plaza at Preston Center before 9 p.m.

12 Sunday

A jerk took a Trek bicycle left outside of a home in the 3200 block of Rankin Avenue around 8:29 p.m.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

