A Summer of Shakespeare

2022 marks 50 years of Shakespeare Dallas producing affordable family entertainment for North Texas audiences. Grab your lawn chair, pack a picnic, and enjoy live Shakespeare under the stars!

Read more about this summer’s productions below.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

June 15 – July 23, 2022

Four Athenians run through the forest in pursuit of each other while Puck, a mischievous fairy, helps his mistress play a trick on the fairy king. A story of order and disorder, reality and appearance, and love and marriage.

The Tempest

June 22 – July 22, 2022

Prospero, a magician, creates a vast magical storm, wrecking the ship of his enemies and leaving them to wash up onshore. When they wake they find themselves lost on a fantastical island where nothing is as it seems.