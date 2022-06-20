State Fair of Texas Announces 2022 Cooking Contests

The State Fair of Texas is known for its culinary creations, and there’s no better place to see Texans serving up creative concoctions than the State Fair of Texas cooking contests.

During the Fair each year, amateur cooks compete in contests to bring home the coveted blue (or purple) ribbon and bragging rights. With five new contests this year, there’s an opportunity for every Texan to add their own personal flavor to a contest.

Pre-registration is available online, where you can also download the 2022 cooking contest handbook. Although pre-registration is not required, it is requested. Contestants may register on the day of the contest online or when they turn in their entries. Blank entry forms will be available on-site the day of the competitions. The cooking contests join the arts and crafts Creative Arts competition opportunities.

Following a two-year hiatus, the Big Tex BBQ & Chili Challenge sponsored by Pendery’s makes a triumphant return to the pre-Fair cooking contest lineup.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, masters of the grill can compete in three different cook-off contests: the Big Tex BBQ Challenge, Big Tex “No Rules” Chili Challenge, and a CASI sanctioned qualifying event, the CASI Chili Challenge.

The 2022 State Fair of Texas opens Sept. 30 and runs until Oct. 23.

For more information and to view the schedule for the contests, visit the State Fair of Texas website.