Out & About: Interfaith Family Services Golf Classic

Interfaith Family Services raised $112,165 at its 16th-annual Golf Classic Sept. 18 at The Clubs of Prestonwood.

These funds will directly help to provide a brighter future and break the cycle of poverty through the organization.

Co-chaired by Ben Eakes and Brian Hegi, the day included remarks from an Interfaith Family Services graduate, Natasha Rowe, which provided insight, hope, and a glimpse into the services the organization provides.

There were 113 players, 28 teams, and 21 sponsors, and the committee members were Bill Dickason, Dirk Copple, Spence Miller, and Zachary Pope.