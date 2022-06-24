Friends of the Katy Trail Celebrates 25th Anniversary

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, Friends of the Katy Trail held a major donor party and celebration of the nonprofit’s 25th anniversary May 4 at Talley Dunn Gallery.

Artist Vicki Meek and Talley Dunn, PHOTO: Kristina Bowman

Executive Director Amy Bean updated the crowd on all things Katy Trail, Board President Eric Paulson announced that the Hallam family will serve as the Honorary Chairs of this year’s Katy 5K on September 8, and gallery owner Talley Dunn spoke about how much the gallery enjoys its location along the Trail and introduced artist Vicki Meek.

Friends of the Katy Trail is a nonprofit responsible for raising funds needed to maintain and improve the Katy Trail.

For more information, visit Friends of the Katy Trail’s website.