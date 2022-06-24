Open Houses to Check Out June 25-26

If you have some free time this weekend, fill it by checking out these stunning homes!

Saturday

3700 Normandy Ave., Dallas. Exquisite Palladian-style home on an oversized lot boasting tall ceilings, hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and a three-car garage. The remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with two new dishwashers, Sub-Zero built-ins, a Viking Gas Range, gleaming hardwood, and a built-in breakfast nook. Butler’s pantry with a wine fridge and ice maker. The second-floor primary bedroom features a bonus room for study, nursery, or a sitting room as well as a large bath with his-and-her vanities and closets. Three secondary bedrooms all with en suite baths and a game room complete the spacious second floor. Four bedrooms/ six baths. $3.3 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

Sunday

9917 Mixon Dr., Dallas. A charming and updated home on a corner lot in Midway Hollow is a MUST see and won’t last long! Enter into the living room with gorgeous vaulted ceilings featuring a wood beam and drenched in natural light overlooking the fresh kitchen with a large quartz island and updated appliances. Two guest bedrooms share a hall bath that’s also been updated. The new primary suite features an office nook or extra living space off the generous-sized bathroom with separate vanities, a shower, and a large walk-in closet. The primary bedroom space has an abundance of natural light, vaulted ceilings, and French doors leading out to the large backyard area. Three bedrooms/ two baths. $769,000. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PHOTO: Ebby Halliday, Realtors

3417 Lindenwood Ave., Dallas. This custom build is located in prestigious Highland Park. Boasting museum walls, designer fixtures, and elegant touches throughout, no details were overlooked. A chef’s kitchen with beautiful cabinetry and marble countertops makes cooking and hosting a dream. An amazing great room, highlighted by the slate tile fireplace, overlooks the patio and backyard. A private library and guest suite sit down the hallway from an elevator that takes you to the second-floor game room with a full wet bar and balcony. Natural light floods a spectacular master suite, with a walk-in closet and spa-like bathroom. Five bedrooms/ five baths. $3.49 million. Schools: Armstrong Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International

7214 Colgate Ave., Dallas. Beautiful home in HPISD and coveted Boone Elementary. A gracious walkup welcomes you into the high ceiling entry. Large formals flank the entry, and both lead to the open kitchen and family room. Terrific flow for entertaining, and daily living both. The spacious family room overlooks covered outdoor living with a fireplace, turfed backyard, and a peaceful pool and hot tub. Off the kitchen, you’ll find a paneled study, perfect for working from home, and an attached two-car garage. Upstairs provides the primary suite with a spa-like bath, and three additional bedrooms, each with en suite baths. A large playroom completes the second floor. Four bedrooms/ six baths. $2.4 million. Schools: Hyer Elementary, McCulloch Intermediate, Highland Park Middle School, Highland Park High School, Christ the King, Providence Christian School. Open house: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PHOTO: Allie Beth Allman & Assoc.

5747 Bryn Mawr Dr., Dallas. Welcome to the happiest house in Devonshire. This home has an endless flow of good energy starting with the walk up through a beautifully curated garden. Once inside, the home is light and bright with a functional floor plan. Striking wood beams adorn the kitchen ceiling and there is a back door that leads you outside to a magical garden oasis that is lush and full of color and life. The primary suite is privately located downstairs in the back of the house with its own door to the gardens and cozy fireplace. There is also a downstairs guest suite and half bath. Upstairs is a large room and full bath that could be another bedroom or upstairs living or game room. Three bedrooms/ four baths. $1.3 million. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wesley Prep. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass

10748 Saint Lazare Dr., Dallas. Recently renovated home on .38 acre lot in coveted Les Jardins, on a beautiful tree-lined lot. Originally custom-built in 1961, the home has been thoughtfully redesigned to incorporate today’s modern luxuries. The open kitchen features Wolf appliances, a six-burner cooktop, vent hood, double ovens, wine fridge, and lots of counter space to prep. The vaulted patio overlooks the resort-style pool installed in 2017 and the outdoor grill station — the perfect retreat during Texas summers. The roof was replaced in 2019. Four bedrooms/ three baths. $1.5 million. Schools: Harry C. Withers Elementary, Prestonwood Montessori at E.D. Walker, E.D. Walker Middle School, W.T. White High School, Good Shepherd Episcopal School, Grace Academy, Hockaday, St. Rita, Lamplighter, Jesuit. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTOS: Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate

5017 Thrush St., Dallas. Welcome to this tastefully remodeled and expanded home in the burgeoning Bird Streets, nestled between Highland Park, Preston Hollow, and Bluffview, with easy access to Love Field. Upon entry, a stylish vaulted living and dining area adorned with picture windows sets the stage for sophisticated entertaining. A wide-open redesigned kitchen and second living area crowned by a dramatic cantilevered staircase lead to an exceptional outdoor seating area with a freshly landscaped yard and new fence. Upstairs you’ll find two guest bedrooms, a utility room, and a balconied primary bedroom overlooking the backyard. Five bedrooms/ four baths. $999,000. Schools: K.B. Polk Center for Academically Talented and Gifted, Medrano Middle School, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wesley Prep. Open house: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

PHOTO: Compass