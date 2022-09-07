Preston Hollow Crime Reports Aug. 29-Sept. 4
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: INTRUDER ALERT
A trespasser was inside a man’s house without consent in the 9100 block of Valley Chapel Lane before 10:40 p.m. Aug. 30. They also had marijuana and a clear glass pipe commonly used for smoking narcotics on them.
29 Monday
Before 10:36 a.m., an intoxicated shopper got a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center.
At 12:01 p.m., someone was issued a criminal trespass warning at a department store in NorthPark Center.
A shoplifter was arrested before 5:30 p.m. at NorthPark Center.
Lost property was reported before 8:06 p.m. at NorthPark Center.
A burglar entered a man’s car and stole stuff in the 7000 block of Mason Dells Drive before 12:06 p.m.
At an undisclosed time, someone damaged a woman’s property at NorthPark Center.
30 Tuesday
Reported before 6:36 p.m.: someone entered a woman’s car and stole her property in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center.
Before 6:36 p.m., a fraudster used a woman’s credit card without her permission at NorthPark Center.
31 Wednesday
Reported before 2:50 p.m.: property was stolen from a man’s box truck in the 9300 block of Sunnybrook Lane.
In the parking lot of Inwood Village before 5:32 p.m., a man damaged another man’s car window and stole stuff.
1 Thursday
Burglarized before 7:45 a.m.: a man’s car in the NorthPark Center parking lot.
Multiple robbers punched and kicked a man in a home and then stole stuff before 3:25 p.m. in the 6600 block of Stefani Drive.
A shoplifter stole groceries from the Tom Thumb at 11920 Preston Road before 9:23 p.m.
At an undisclosed time, someone stole a man’s property at the AT&T Store in the 5500 block of West Lovers Lane and refuses to give it back.
2 Friday
Before 4:07 a.m., two unknown burglars broke into the Kwik Kar Lube & Tune in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.
A man’s vehicle was stolen from NorthPark Center before 8:07 a.m.
An obnoxious driver pointed a handgun at a woman as they drove next to each other before 9:02 a.m. in the 7900 block of Inwood Road.
Before 10:49 a.m., a burglar entered a woman’s home in the 6900 block of Chevy Chase Avenue.
At The Citadel at Preston apartments, an unknown thief stole a central air conditioning unit before 1:26 p.m.
A shoplifter stole from a retailer and got a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 3:34 p.m.
3 Saturday
Before 12:39 a.m., a drunk person was busted for public intoxication in the parking lot of Athena Condominiums.
A burglar forced entry into the Ebby Halliday office at 5999 W. Northwest Highway and destroyed items before 9:59 a.m.
The Romano’s Macaroni Grill located at 6750 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway was reported open before 12:23 p.m.
A thief entered a woman’s car and stole stuff in the parking lot of Preston Oaks Shopping Center before 3:32 p.m.
Stolen before 4:08 p.m.: a woman’s property at NorthPark Center.
Someone stole property from a man’s truck bed before 5:54 p.m. in the 5600 block of Palomar Lane.
Before 9:53 p.m., a man’s truck was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.
At an undisclosed time, a burglar broke into CubeSmart Self Storage and several storage units in the 6800 block of W. Northwest Highway.
4 Sunday
A dog bit a man before 7:34 p.m. in the 6400 block of Northaven Road.
An obnoxious shopper was criminally trespassed from Red Beer & Wine in the 4200 block of W. Lovers Lane before 4:40 p.m.
Abandoned property was found before 4:48 p.m. in the 10500 block of Hillcrest Road.
A building at the Hillcrest Memorial Park was reported open at an undisclosed time.