North Texas Giving Day 2022: Highland Park Education Foundation

Editor’s note: In light of North Texas Giving Day, we asked for “elevator pitches” from some of our local nonprofits participating in the big day for our special Giving People section in our September print issues.

Education is the foundation for all success. No matter the profession, an education gets you there. Highland Park ISD teachers and staff provide an excellent education to our students so they can go on to become the doctors, business owners, and anything else they have always dreamed of becoming.

Our mission at the Highland Park Education Foundation is to rally the entire community to raise the critical funds necessary for continuing Highland Park ISD’s tradition of exemplary education. In short, we raise money for the district’s immediate, urgent need — teacher and staff salary support. Highland Park currently ranks at the bottom of our surrounding North Texas school districts for teacher and staff pay. The generosity of our community of Park Cities residents, HP alumni, parents, and grandparents of students helps us fund those salaries that the district depends on to maintain its operating budget each year. We need help to ensure the future classes of HP will not only follow their dreams but achieve them — because of the great educators they interact with inside and outside the classroom. Make your gift to support the critical need of teacher and staff salary support on North Texas Giving Day. Thank you for supporting every teacher, every student, and every school!

Learn more at hpef.org.