Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 6-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROAD RAGE?

A jerk threw about 120 nails on the streets at multiple intersections in University Park, including in the 100 block of Douglas Avenue, at 6:10 p.m. Sept. 8.

HIGHLAND PARK

7 Wednesday

Reported at 10:16 a.m.: a good neighbor found a bicycle in the yard of a home in the 4200 block of Potomac Avenue and turned it in to authorities.

A pilferer picked up an iPhone 13 from the 3800 block of Gillon Avenue before 12:44 p.m.

8 Thursday

Arrested at 1:20 p.m.: a 21-year-old accused of driving without insurance, driving without a license, and unlawfully carrying a weapon in the 4100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

9 Friday

A porch pirate pilfered a package containing a carry-on luggage bag from outside a home in the 4600 block of Beverly Drive.

10 Saturday

Arrested at 3:27 a.m.: a 39-year-old woman for a warrant in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane.

UNIVERSITY PARK

6 Tuesday

Reported at 12:53 p.m.: a thief drove off in a Jeep Cherokee that was parked in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Reported at 2:56 p.m.: an intruder got into a Kia Forte parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road and swiped debit cards and credit cards and $300.

7 Wednesday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: a 38-year-old woman for a warrant in the 3600 block of Stanford Avenue.

8 Thursday

Reported at 1:32 p.m.: a license plate lifter took the front plate from a Toyota SUV in the 2700 block of Amherst Street.

A burglar smashed a window of a Lexus parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road and grabbed a Chanel bucket bag and a Louis Vuitton piece from inside at 3:41 p.m.

Reported at 4:10 p.m.: a schemer took $60,000 for a remodeling project in the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and disappeared.

A stealer swiped a Samsonite bag, three credit/debit cards, an HP laptop, and $3,000 worth of jewelry from a Chevrolet Pacific at the Shell station in the 4400 block of Lovers Lane at 5:42 p.m.

9 Friday

A swindler forged information from a man from the 3700 block of Caruth Boulevard before 9:31 a.m.

A high-tech gas thief used a pulsar device to steal 1,287 gallons of diesel fuel from the Shell gas station in Snider Plaza.

A rogue damaged a Dodge Ram parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 7:10 p.m.

10 Saturday

A stealer got into a storage room of a store in the 8400 block of Preston Center Plaza and took a wallet containing $50, a Bank of America card, and more before 1:30 p.m.

A jerk dashed after receiving services from Aya Medical Spa in Snider Plaza without paying before 2:30 p.m.

11 Sunday

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Cadillac Escalade parked outside a restaurant in the 8300 block of Preston Road and take an iPad Pro, a MacBook, a Goyard piece, Vera Bradley pouch, $10,000 worth of jewelry, and more before 8:40 a.m.? The Cadillac was unlocked.

Thieves burglarized an Acura ILX, a Porsche Macan, a Toyota, and a Volvo outside Cafe Brazil in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway before 10:45 a.m.

Arrested at 2:52 p.m.: a 35-year-old man accused of theft in the 6000 block of Preston Road.

A burglar bagged a briefcase and luggage from a Volvo parked outside Hillstone in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 3:21 p.m.