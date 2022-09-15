New Apartment Tower Planned Near Highland Park

A new apartment tower is planned just east of Highland Park.

StreetLights Residential plans to start construction on the 20-story apartment tower off North Central Expressway in February 2023, according to planning documents filed with the state.

The $73 million, 234,268-square-foot tower will be built in the 3000 block of Monticello Avenue off U.S. 75, the documents show.

The building, called the Galatyn, is expected to open in 2025 and will be designed by StreetLights Creative Studio, an affiliate of the developer, per the planning documents.

The site, acquired by StreetLights Residential earlier this year, is near where the developer opened its 22-story McKenzie apartment building.

StreetLight Residential’s most recent projects include the Christopher in Uptown and the Hamilton in Deep Ellum.