Taylor Russ Promoted to Lead BOK Financial’s National Senior Housing Group

Taylor Russ was recently promoted to senior vice President and managing director for the national senior housing group at BOK Financial.

Russ based at the Sherry Lane location in Dallas has been with BOK Financial since 2007.

After graduating from SMU, he was accepted into the Accelerated Career Track program, a 13-month credit training program with BOK Financial. Upon completion, he was placed with Commercial Real Estate and worked in Special Asset Management for four years.

In 2012, BOK Financial established the National Senior Housing Group in Dallas, which provides construction and bridge/acquisition financing for private-pay independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities throughout the United States.

“Taylor has been an integral part of the National Senior Housing Group and has been instrumental in the expansion and growth over the last 10 years,” said Easley. “I’m excited to see the impact Taylor will continue to have for the future growth of this niche specialty.”

Actively involved in the community, Taylor serves on the Board of Directors for Sandlot Children’s Charity and is a member of the SMU Alumni.

He previously served as a Board Member for the SMU Young Alumni, was a member of the Young Professional Board for Dallas CASA, a member of the Dallas Museum of Art’s Junior Associates Board, and has been involved in Urban Land Institute. He also served as co-chair of Bank of Texas’ United Way Campaign in 2015.

Taylor earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the Cox School of Business at SMU. He also earned his Certified Assisted Living Administrator from the State of Texas and completed the Risk Management Association (RMA) course for problem loan workouts.