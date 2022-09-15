Heat Wave Have You Wanting a Pool? Consider These 4 Design Tips

Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to watch pool trends come and go and help choose pool shapes, finishes, and pool furniture for my clients. Here are some things I’ve learned about pools during my career as an interior designer.

1. Determine How You’ll

Use Your Pool

First, if you’re thinking of building a pool, you need to list the different ways you plan on enjoying it. For example, a lap pool needs to be rectangular and very long.

If you primarily intend your pool as a party setting, consider: Will you want a fire pit or fireplace nearby? What about an outdoor kitchen, bar, or cabana?

When it comes to water features, I love deck jets that arc and crisscross each other.

2. Take a Look at Your Site

It’s important to ask a pool design expert to do a site analysis based on your property. This can help prevent your project from running into snags later. Big leafy trees and pools are a terrible combination: You’ll constantly be cleaning out leaves.

Look for area pool companies that have been in the business for a minimum of 15 to 20 years and have a good reputation.

3. Choose Your Pool Shape

The shape of the pool should complement the architecture of your house. For example, I would design a sleek and simple pool for a modern home. Certain pool shapes are out of fashion, especially kidney or lagoon-shaped pools. However, you should also be careful about “trendy” pool designs. A pool that is trendy now can date the house later.

4. Add Outdoor Furniture

Pool furniture needs to have colors that complement the home’s exterior and interior. When it comes to outdoor furniture, I almost always use all matching sets, with the same metal finishes and fabric on the large cushions and umbrella. I introduce variety with contrasting decorative pillows or accent tables (like faux bois accent tables or garden stools), but that’s about it.

If adding a pool to your home is just one part of your home building or renovation project, you can also bring in an interior designer for their input. An interior designer usually has a lot to say about pools. After all, they want to make sure that your pool not only looks beautiful but is the perfect match for your house.