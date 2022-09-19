SkinSpirit Opens in Preston Royal

SkinSpirit, the number one provider of Botox and dermal fillers in the U.S., opened its second Dallas-area location in Preston Royal.

The location offers both innovative technology and a spa-like setting, bringing in nurse practitioners and aestheticians to offer facials, injectables, lasers, and more services.

“Our mission is to inspire confidence in our clients, and we are so excited to bring our services to Dallas after a successful opening in Plano,” CEO and co-founder Lynn Heublein said. “Our Dallas location is very similar to our other markets — bursting with smart professionals who are looking for proven treatments and natural-looking results — and we cannot wait to welcome the community into our new stunning location.”

The 2,895-square-foot clinic features 10 treatment rooms and a curated selection of medical grade skin care products.

“SkinSpirit is an exciting and welcome addition to North Dallas and the perfect complement to our curated mix of retail, dining, wellness, and beauty,” said Bonnie Threadgill, director of leasing for EDENS. “Our vision for Preston Royal Village as a full-service destination is further elevated by SkinSpirit’s boutique, spa-like experience.”

For more information about SkinSpirit, visit its website.