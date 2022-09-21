Wednesday, September 21, 2022

This home showcases contemporary living at Stone Bridge Terrace. PHOTOS: Courtesy Turtle Creek Association
Turtle Creek Association Hosting 21st-Annual Tour of Homes

Rachel Snyder

The Turtle Creek Corridor is known for the luxurious residences that dot the creek and the surrounding neighborhood. The 21st-annual Turtle Creek Association Living Large Tour of Homes virtual tour will give visitors an exclusive look inside four of the most glamorous and intriguing residences in Turtle Creek.

Turtle Creek Association works to support the preservation, enhancement, and protection of the Turtle Creek Corridor. 

“With the help of Tour of Homes ticket sales, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and other generous donors, we are developing a vision to preserve Turtle Creek’s natural beauty and ensure it remains a beloved destination for all to enjoy,” said Turtle Creek Association President J.D. Trueblood.

Exclusive online access to this year’s Tour of Homes begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. 

The homes will be shown virtually and showcased through personal stories, architectural anecdotes, and glimpses into fine collections of art, heirlooms, and unique design. 

“By allowing people to take a ‘virtual step’ inside the Turtle Creek homes, we are able to make improvements to the creek’s public outdoor spaces. The continued preservation and beautification of this Dallas treasure is an ongoing labor of love. We are so appreciative of the community and donors like Lyda Hill Philanthropies who help us make it financially possible,” Trueblood said.

  • Classic – Stone Bridge Terrace
  • The Vendome
  • Historic Modern on Lakeside Drive
PHOTOS: Courtesy Turtle Creek Association

In addition to the tour, on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., guests of a benefit reception will gather inside the headquarters of the Perot Companies in Dallas. 

These guests will enjoy access to Perot Legacy Hall, which showcases the remarkable collection of historical artifacts from H. Ross Perot. This private collection includes items from Perot’s childhood, and more.

Curated by Perot himself, the collection contains art, artifacts, gifts, awards, mementos, and memorabilia amassed over his lifetime. Visit www.turtlecreekassociation.org for a sneak peek of the homes on tour and click here to purchase tickets.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

