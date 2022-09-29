Thursday, September 29, 2022

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
News Park Cities 

Fish Kill Reported in Portions of Turtle Creek Near HP, UP

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Highland Park and University Park officials are asking anglers not to fish in nearby portions of Turtle Creek for now after a fish kill was reported Sept. 27.

The impacted area includes the fork of Turtle Creek on the western edge of Goar Park and runs south of the Williams Park Pond in the section of the creek that flows through Highland Park, officials say.

The city and town notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife (Kill and Spills Division) about the incident and are working with the state to determine the cause – a process that will include lab tests.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

You May Also Like

Everyone Wins When the Highland Park Buddy Bowl Kicks Off

Staff Report 0

Pullano Picked to Lead Blue Wave in 6A

Todd Jorgenson 0

UP City Council OKs New, Smaller Snider Plaza Building Plan

Rachel Snyder 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *