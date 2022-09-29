Fish Kill Reported in Portions of Turtle Creek Near HP, UP

Highland Park and University Park officials are asking anglers not to fish in nearby portions of Turtle Creek for now after a fish kill was reported Sept. 27.

The impacted area includes the fork of Turtle Creek on the western edge of Goar Park and runs south of the Williams Park Pond in the section of the creek that flows through Highland Park, officials say.

The city and town notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Parks and Wildlife (Kill and Spills Division) about the incident and are working with the state to determine the cause – a process that will include lab tests.