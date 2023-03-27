Child of Former PCPC Pastor Killed in Nashville Shooting

The daughter of a pastor who formerly worked at Park Cities Presbyterian Church was among the six people Nashville police say were killed in a March 27 shooting at the Covenant School, a Presbyterian private school for children in preschool-sixth grades in the Nashville area.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said among those fatally shot were Hallie Scruggs, 9, who Park Cities Presbyterian Church confirmed was the daughter of the church’s former pastor (and current lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville) Chad Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, both also 9, and Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Police identified the suspected shooter as Audrey Hale, 28.

“We weep deeply for the unimaginable sorrow that our friends at Covenant Presbyterian Church and School are suffering and will continue to suffer. As brothers and sisters in Christ, we will suffer alongside our friends and grieve together, but not as those without the hope of Jesus.” said Park Cities Presbyterian Church Associate Pastor Paul Goebel.

The Park Cities Presbyterian Church community will gather for prayer at noon March 28 in the church’s sanctuary.

“We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie,” said PCPC senior pastor Mark Davis. “Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need.”