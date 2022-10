Dylan Sorrells and Cullum Brown led the Highland Park bass fishing team at its first tournament of the season on Sept. 24 at Lake Texoma.

Sorrells and Cullum weighed a catch of 10.89 pounds for a fifth-place finish out of 169 tandems. Five of HP’s nine duos weighed scoreable fish. Only six boats in the competition caught a five-fish limit.

HP will continue the Texas High School Bass Association season with a tournament on Oct. 22 at Lake Lewisville.