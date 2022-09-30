New Balance Dallas Celebrates 20 Years

Offering professional FIT SERVICE for 20 years! It is not just about the shoes – it’s overall health and wellness. Properly fitting and functioning footwear is critical to maintaining an active lifestyle.

New Balance Dallas is family owned & operated. We opened New Balance Dallas on October 1st, 2002 in the same location we are in today at the Plaza at Preston Center. We are proud to offer premium New Balance products in extensive sizes & widths.







Our caring Fit Specialists patiently work with each customer to recommend the appropriate shoe. Footwear recommendations are based on fit, function and need. Our fit process includes listening to the customer’s needs and activities as well as measuring their feet, analyzing their instep, arch and gait. We fit customers of all ages and abilities and ensure a proper fit.

Having the correct shoe size and fit is essential for comfort and important to your overall health as it supports your whole body with each step you take. Many of our new customers are wearing the wrong size or width in their shoes, as most do not realize your measurements and footwear needs can change with aging, pregnancy and some medical conditions.

Stop by NEW BALANCE DALLAS to be fitted by one of our Fit Specialists.

4017 Northwest Parkway

Dallas, TX 75225

Monday-Friday 10-7, Saturday 10-6, Closed on Sundays

You can reach us at 214-696-4313.