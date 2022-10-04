Petition Seeks ‘Resident Only’ Parking Near Knox Park

Highland Park residents — specifically those on the east side of the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue and the north side of the 3400 block of Knox Street — have petitioned to change parking regulations reflecting excess cars from Knox Park visitors.

The residents of 4608 Abbott Ave. have requested that the Town Council designate the east side of the 4600 block of Abbott Avenue as “resident only” parking. Residents have also requested that the north side of the 3400 block of Knox Street be changed from “two hour parking” to “resident only.”

“Residents have become increasingly concerned as the parking challenges have worsened recently due to construction and increased vehicular traffic as patrons look for parking,” the agenda item for the Oct. 4 Town Council study session reads.

Wayne Kilmer, Highland Park assistant director of public safety, said that the residents leading the force first had to get a petition signed by at least 51% of residents in the area that would be “resident only” parking; however, they got signatures from 81%. From there, the town officially surveyed the residents and needs approval from 75% of residents, but 89% voted in favor and the remaining 11% came from people not filling out the ballot.

The Town Council will conduct a public hearing at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 to consider the request to make parking in these areas resident only. For more information about the application or upcoming meeting, contact Kilmer at [email protected].

In other news, during its Oct. 4 meeting and study session, the Town Council:

Approved a managed service agreement with Axxys Technologies.

Approved an interlocal agreement with the city of University Park for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education and the School Resource Officer programs.

Reviewed and discussed bids for janitorial services for Town Hall, the library, and the service center.

Reviewed and discussed a bid for contract labor services in the parks department.

Considered a resolution regarding the distribution cost recovery factor proposed by Oncor Electric Delivery Company.

Reviewed and considered approval of an interlocal agreement with Dallas County for participation in the Household Hazardous Waste Program.

Reviewed and discussed the monthly financial and investment reports for the period ending July 31, 2022.