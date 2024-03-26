Tuesday, March 26, 2024

PHOTO: Courtesy Texas Lottery
UP 7-Eleven Sells Lucky $5M Lottery Ticket

Sarah Hodges 0 Comments ,

The 7-Eleven at 6229 Hillcrest Ave. in University Park sold a lucky Dallas resident the first $5 million winning ticket in the Texas Lottery’s Luxe scratch ticket game.

The winner opted to remain anonymous, according to a March 25 Texas Lottery press release.

Tickets in the Luxe game retail for $50 each. There will be four $5 million winners. The odds of winning the game’s top prize are one in 1.5 million, according to the game website.

To claim the ticket, the winner had to sign the ticket, and then present it, along with proof of identification, at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin, Texas. 

