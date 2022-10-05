Nexus’ Pathways to Possibilities Luncheon Raises $425,000

Nexus Recovery Center recently hosted the inaugural Pathways to Possibilities Luncheon at the Dallas College Eastfield campus.

The event, with more than 100 attendees, raised $425,000 for the nonprofit that offers services, including specialized substance use disorder treatment services, as well as therapeutic treatment and care for their accompanying children.

The luncheon started off with a video welcome from the children at the Nexus Child Development Center, after which CEO Heather E. Ormand told attendees about Nexus’ mission. “We provide all women seeking sobriety with access to gender-specific and trauma-informed mental and behavioral health care, regardless of ability to pay, so that they can rebuild their lives and those of their children.”

After debuting a new mission video, Heather brought Nexus alumna Stephanie Chaparos to the stage to share her story.

Then, Nexus Board Member Kristy Faus announced the Founders Circle of the Pathways to Possibilities Giving Society. These donors, who made a commitment of support to Nexus prior to the luncheon, together donated more than $350,000 to Nexus Recovery Center.

At the end of the luncheon, Heather Ormand came back up to the podium to invite everyone in attendance to take a tour of Nexus’ campus.

For more information about Nexus, visit their website.