Allred Receives Advocate For American Business Award

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, stopped by the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce Oct. 4 to receive the Advocate for American Business Award from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The award is given “in recognition of support for pro-growth and pro-business policies as well as bipartisanship.”

Allred also received the award in 2020, formerly called the Spirit of Enterprise award, as well as the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship in 2021.

“I will always put North Texas first, and that includes working with businesses and workers to strengthen and grow our economy,” said Allred. “I am honored to receive the U.S. Chamber’s Advocate for American Business award as we work together on everything from keeping businesses open during the pandemic to investing in American-made microchips to rebuilding our infrastructure to job-creating trade agreements. I will keep working with our business community and be a partner in Congress to ensure our economy works for everyone and our businesses can thrive.”

“The continued growth of Dallas despite the economic challenges of the past few years emphasizes the importance of pro-business leaders willing to work for bipartisan solutions,” said Ken Malcolmson, president and CEO of the North Dallas Chamber. “It is our honor to be part of the U.S. Chamber’s recognition of Congressman Colin Allred with the Advocate for American Business award for his support of the business community.”

The same day, the U.S. Chamber endorsed Allred in his re-election bid over challenger Antonio Swad.