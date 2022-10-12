The Tale of the Beleagured ‘Anti-Woke’ Financial Tech Company Operating on Strait Lane

A Wall Street Journal story tells the tale of a financial technology company geared toward people who see Wall Street as too liberal.

Investors, including Peter Thiel, gave Toby Neugebauer millions of dollars to build the startup, called GloriFi, but within months, the newspaper reported, it was on the verge of bankruptcy.

GloriFi headquartered at Neugebauer’s 16,000+-square-foot home, called Dallas’ White House, on Strait Lane in Preston Hollow.

A former staffer described the working environment in a memo reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

“Several people working at the mansion told me to make sure I leave around six,” Britt Amos, GloriFi’s former head of human resources, wrote in the memo. “When I inquired why, they stated that after 5 p.m. Toby starts drinking and things at the house deteriorate quickly.”

The Dallas Morning News previously reported about the home when Neugebauer bought it in 2018.

